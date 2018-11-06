Wilton Rocks for Food seeks donors

The fourth annual Wilton Rocks for Food fund-raiser concert is being held on Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Trackside Teen Center.

This year’s event is already sold out and will feature 35 Wilton musicians playing classic and contemporary rock and pop to support the Wilton food pantry and the Connecticut Food Bank.

Founded by Wilton resident Andy Schlesinger, and supported by band members Dan Berg and Brennan Gildersleeve, the event will showcase a wide variety of musical talent in Wilton.

To date, this year’s total raised so far is approaching $70,000, and Schlesinger is seeking additional support from local businesses and families, to reach a goal of $100,000. “Support is vital because this serves the most basic need people have — food. I just can’t accept that in a community as wealthy as ours people have to choose between paying rent and buying groceries,” he said.

Sponsors can contribute through monetary donations and contributions for the event’s silent auction.

For more information visit WiltonRocks.com.