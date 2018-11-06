Take a look

‘It’s not always necessary to look before you leap, but there are times it might be a good idea.’ Such are the ruminations of this sea creature as he leaps perilously close to a dock in this original giclée art by Wilton artist Francie Grace, in her solo show Sunburn, through Nov. 25 at pour Me Coffee & Wine Café, 274 Main Street, Danbury. Generations ago, these same bricks were the wall of a fishmonger’s stall, part of the rich history of the building, which dates back to 1900, according to the artist. There are 13 original giclée paintings in the show sponsored by the Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut. Information: 203-743-6246 or franciegraceart.com.