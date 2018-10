Stanley the Sheepadoodle puppy did not say how he feels about playing bingo, but he was happy to pose with the scarecrow created by The Greens at Cannondale. The 65-pound pup, who lives with his family in Boston — Stacie and Thomas (WHS Class of 2008) Milllas — spent the weekend with grand-pup-parents Steve and Diane Millas, who live on Washington Post Drive.

They took the Old English Sheepdog-Poodle mix to Wilton Center where everyone enjoyed the scarecrows and meeting other dogs and neighbors.