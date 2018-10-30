Wilton hosts day of recycling and shredding for e-waste

The town of Wilton, in cooperation with Take 2 Inc., will host a free E-Waste Recycling and Hard Drive Shredding Day at the Wilton Town Hall Complex at 238 Danbury Road on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 9 to 1. The collection is open to all Connecticut residents.

Take 2 will be on-site to unload vehicles and safely package and deliver all e-waste to its Waterbury facility for recycling. Take 2 will also have its mobile hard-drive shredder on-site. Hard drives should be removed from computers and laptops; Take 2 will not be able to remove hard drives from devices.

Accepted materials include, but are not limited to: computers, laptops, printers, fax machines, televisions, stereos, monitors, cell phones, tablets, video games, game consoles, VCR/DVD players, remotes, keyboards, small appliances, and light bulbs and batteries. Unaccepted materials include: smoke detectors, ballasts, car batteries, propane tanks, paint, household hazardous waste, and appliances containing Freon (i.e., air conditioners, refrigerators, and dehumidifiers). Businesses may only bring loose hard drives for free shredding.

For more information on the event, visit the Department of Public Works page at wiltonct.org or call 203-563-0152. For more information about electronics recycling for businesses, contact Take 2 at 203-286-5757 or email [email protected]

This event is part of a series of recycling and clean-up activities running this fall leading up to America Recycles Day on Nov. 15.