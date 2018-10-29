Proclamation raises awareness of domestic violence

Supporting the need for more awareness about domestic violence, on Oct. 25, Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice issued a proclamation on the front steps of town hall in recognition of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Members of Wilton’s Domestic Violence Task Force, police, and others were in attendance at the ceremony.

The proclamation explains that domestic violence violates an individual’s privacy, dignity, security, and humanity due to systemic use of physical, emotional, sexual, psychological and economic control. The abuse extends to children and the elderly.

It further states that the problems of domestic violence are not confined to any group or groups of people, but cut across all economic, racial and societal barriers, and are supported by societal indifferences.

The proclamation concludes by urging citizens to actively participate in scheduled activities and programs to work toward improving victim safety and holding those who commit acts of domestic abuse accountable for their actions against individuals and society as a whole.

Wilton residents who need support with domestic violence can call the Domestic Violence Crisis Center, which operates a 24-hour hotline, at 888-774-2900.