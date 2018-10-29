Proclamation raises awareness of domestic violence

Those attending a reading of a domestic violence awareness proclamation, front row, from left, Macaire McNamara, Lauren McNamara, Kris Fager, Police Chief John Lynch, Kim Zemo, Margaret Creeth, Barbara Holdridge, and Dr. Kevin Smith. Second row, Sarah Heath, Sgt. Anthony Cocco, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, Captain Rob Cipolla, Maureen McGrath. Third row, Officer Rob Smaldone, Officer Jon Patry, Officer Vincent Penna, Lt. David Hartman, Jennifer McNamara, and Jerry Holdridge. Back row, Officer Frank Razzaia and Officer Joseph Caloross
Supporting the need for more awareness about domestic violence, on Oct. 25, Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice issued a proclamation on the front steps of town hall in recognition of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Members of Wilton’s Domestic Violence Task Force, police, and others were in attendance at the ceremony.

The proclamation explains that domestic violence violates an individual’s privacy, dignity, security, and humanity due to systemic use of physical, emotional, sexual, psychological and economic control. The abuse extends to children and the elderly.

It further states that the problems of domestic violence are not confined to any group or groups of people, but cut across all economic, racial and societal barriers, and are supported by societal indifferences.

The proclamation concludes by urging citizens to actively participate in scheduled activities and programs to work toward improving victim safety and holding those who commit acts of domestic abuse accountable for their actions against individuals and society as a whole.

Wilton residents who need support with domestic violence can call the Domestic Violence Crisis Center, which operates a 24-hour hotline, at 888-774-2900.

