Bingaman leads Wilton football team in 27-0 win over Stamford

With Reilly Bingaman scoring three touchdowns and the defense pitching a shutout, the Wilton High football team defeated Stamford, 27-0, on Friday night at Boyle Stadium in Stamford.

The Warriors improved to 4-3 going into the final three regular-season games.

Wilton got the only points it would need with 7:30 left in the opening quarter, as Bingaman caught a 68-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy O’Brien. Max Colburn’s extra point gave the Warriors a 7-0 lead.

After the teams traded possessions, Stamford (1-6) was forced to punt from its own end zone. William Martinez dropped the snap, picked the ball up, and tried to run for a first down. But Wilton’s Mike DiCostanzo dragged Martinez down from behind at the Black Knights’ 15-yard line and the Warriors took over.

On the next play, O’Brien connected with Bingaman, who was wide open in the center of the Stamford end zone. Colburn’ extra point increased Wilton’s lead to 14-0 with 2:29 left in the first quarter.

Bingaman’s third score of the first half came when he fielded a Stamford punt at his own 19-yard line and ran untouched around the right side for an 81-yard touchdown. Colburn’s extra point made it 21-0 with 8:39 left in the second quarter.

The only points of the second half came after Andrew Luciano stripped the ball from Stamford quarterback Isaiah Johnson and Kyle Hyzy recovered the fumble at the Black Knights’ 30-yard line. A pass-interference penalty on Stamford moved the ball to the 15, and Kyle Phillips then ran for a first down to the five-yard line.

Two plays later, O’Brien rolled to his left and tossed a five-yard touchdown pass to Hyzy. The extra point was no good, leaving Wilton ahead 27-0 with 7:23 to go in the third quarter.

The Warriors’ defense did the rest, keeping Stamford scoreless to complete the shutout.