PHOTOS: Wilton’s Pumpkin Parade

— Jeannette Ross photos

The weather may have been soggy, but that did not dampen the spirits of the trick-or-treaters and their families who came to Wilton Center on Saturday afternoon for the some Halloweekend fun sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.

There were witches and superheroes, a devil and angel, and a pint-sized Supreme Court justice. There were even some adults dressed as politicians campaigning for office.

The Cat in the Hat led a short parade and then trick-or-treaters roamed the sidewalks from 2:30 to 4:30 visiting storefronts and businesses that set up tents on the Town Green, filling their bags and plastic pumpkins with candy as scarecrows looked down from their lampposts.

The parade and trick-or-treating is an annual event sponsored by the Chamber for about the past 15 years.