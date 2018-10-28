PHOTOS: Wilton’s Pumpkin Parade

Max Fleming, 9, leads the parade with the Cat in the Hat
A trio of trick-or-treaters, two witches and the Incredible Hulk, stop by the American Legion table manned by Tom Moore.
Karli Williams takes a devilish pose as she and angel Grace Bracken give candy to a budding astronaut outside B Chic.
The Cat in the Hat takes up his candy station at the Wilton Chamber of Commerce office.
Katherine Malickal, Charlotte Mannix, Maddie Malickal, and John Mannix trick-or-treat together.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski chats up a trick-or-treater.
Will Haskell, Democratic candidate for state Senate, talks with a passer-by.
Harry Arora, right, Republican candidate for U.S. Congress, talks with Wilton Republican Town Committee chairman Bill Lalor.
Republican state Sen. Toni Boucher poses with Jim Grasso, son of the late Gov. Ella Grasso. Jim Grasso is campaigning with Republicans.
Quinn Minozzi, 11, as Chewbacca, and John Murphy, 12, make the rounds.
The Incredibles Family: parents Mark and Alison Smith with Bennett, Emily and Harper.
Republican candidates pose for photographers. In front, from left, Larry Cafero (probate judge), Harry Arora (U.S. Congress), Toni Boucher (state Senate), Gail Lavielle (state House). In back, Tom O’Dea (state House), Bob Stefanowski (governor), Matthew Corey (U.S. Senate).
The photographers.
Shia Borelli, 7, as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, poses with Democrats Stephanie Thomas, running for state representative in the 143rd District, and Will Haskell, running for state Senate in the 26th District.
Kate Caporino, 11, left, and twins Campbell and Kate MacDonald, 12, chat with Tom Moore at the American Legion post.
What it’s all about.
— Jeannette Ross photos

The weather may have been soggy, but that did not dampen the spirits of the trick-or-treaters and their families who came to Wilton Center on Saturday afternoon for the some Halloweekend fun sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.

There were witches and superheroes, a devil and angel, and a pint-sized Supreme Court justice. There were even some adults dressed as politicians campaigning for office.

The Cat in the Hat led a short parade and then trick-or-treaters roamed the sidewalks from 2:30 to 4:30 visiting storefronts and businesses that set up tents on the Town Green, filling their bags and plastic pumpkins with candy as scarecrows looked down from their lampposts.

The parade and trick-or-treating is an annual event sponsored by the Chamber for about the past 15 years.

