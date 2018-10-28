Wilton girls fourth, boys 14th at Class L meets

The Wilton High girls cross country team’s best performance this season came at an opportune time.

With their five scoring runners placing in the top-45 overall, the Warriors finished fourth in the team standings at the Class L state championship meet Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester.

Wilton had 142 points to edge fifth-place Darien (143 points) and sixth-place Cheshire (145 points).

E.O. Smith was first with 76 points, followed by Guilford (80) and New Milford (83).

Leading Wilton was sophomore Peyton Gildersleeve, who finished 15th overall in a time of 20 minutes, 44 seconds for the 3.1-mile course.

Teammate Emily Welch, a senior, was 20th overall in a time of 21:03.

Sophomore Claire Kedzierski (32nd, 21:33), freshman Leah Martins (34th, 21:41), and junior Paula Perez Pelaez (41st, 21:56) also contributed to Wilton’s team score.

The Wilton boys team was 14th with 355 points, four more than 13th-place Bristol Eastern (351). The Warriors were 99 points ahead of Hartford Public (454), which finished 15th.

Sophomore Davis Cote led Wilton with a 49th-place overall finish in a time of 18:09.

Rounding out Wilton’s team score were senior Tyler Zengo (59th, 18:19), junior Nick Ivanov (62nd, 18:26), senior Flynn Crowther (82nd, 18:58), and junior Benjamin Leung (103rd, 19:34).