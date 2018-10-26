Wilton field hockey loses to Norwalk in FCIAC quarterfinals

The host Wilton High field hockey team fell to Norwalk, 4-1, in the FCIAC tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

The fifth-seeded Bears avenged a 6-5 regular-season loss to the Warriors and advanced to the semifinals; meanwhile, fourth-seed Wilton now will await the start of the Class L state tournament.

Norwalk led 3-0 and halftime and withstood Wilton’s early second-half dominance before going ahead 4-0 just under 10 minutes out of the break.

Wilton’s go-to scorer, Emma Rothkopf, got the Warriors on the board when she stick-handled through a group of Norwalk defenders and sent a hard, low shot into the back of the cage with 11:11 to play.

Wilton goaltender Megan Kaeyer stopped a dozen shots.

Norwalk’s Lauren Deering, Julia Vaccaro and Adriana Alfisi scored in the opening half, and Alfisi added a goal in the second half.