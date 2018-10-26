Flash flood warning, high winds for Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for late Friday night, Oct. 26, through Saturday afternoon, Oct. 27.

Rain will develop after midnight Friday and continue through Saturday morning before tapering off in the afternoon. Rainfall of one to two inches is expected although higher amounts are possible. The combination of heavy rainfall and leaf-clogged drains will pose a threat for flash flooding. Quick water level rises across small rivers and streams is possible.

The high on Saturday is expected to be near 51, with winds of 18 to 21 mph, and gusts as high as 36 mph.

There is a 20% chance of showers before 9 on Sunday morning with the rest of the day mostly cloudy.