Barn dance at Wilton’s Cannon Grange

Cannon Grange will host its annual Fall Barn Dance on Saturday, Nov. 3, at its historic hall at 25 Cannon Road. The festivities begin at 7 with caller Bill Fischer, who will provide instruction to the various dances: square dance, line dance, jig and reel, country and contra dance.

No experience is needed. Tickets are $10 per person and may be purchased at the door, or online at cannongrange.org.

Fischer, who has been calling dances for more than 30 years, will bring with him a guitarist, violinist and drummer who provide the live musical accompaniment. The evening event is open to children, youth and adults. Refreshments will also be served.

Other upcoming events at Cannon Grange Hall will feature a seminar on Winterizing your Backyard Chickens on Nov.15 by Ridgefield resident and grange member, Bil Mikulewicz. On Thursday, Dec. 6, will be a sous-vide cooking program by Sara Schlager. These two programs are free and open to the public.

For additional information, call 203-762-1900 or email [email protected].