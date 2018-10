The following real estate transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Oct. 19 through Oct. 25, 2018.

29 Village Walk: Wendy A. Turek to Jessika Naranjo, $202,000.

12 Glen Ridge: Est. of Lois L. Bruce to Thomas and Denise Kedzierski, $378,000.

20 Black Alder Lane: Est. of Bennett L. Harris to Eric Mesh, $352,000.