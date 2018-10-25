Wilton police arrest Massachusetts man for ‘enticing’ 11-year-old

Wilton police have arrested a 56-year-old Massachusetts man and charged him with risk of injury to a minor and enticement of a minor after a month-long investigation. Police made the arrest on Oct. 25 when he was extradited to Connecticut.

Mark Crowley of 150 Dodge Street in Beverly, Mass., is being held on a $200,000 bond and will be arraigned at Norwalk Superior Court on Friday, Oct. 26, police said.

The arrest stems from a complaint police received when Crowley allegedly contacted an 11-year-old Wilton girl via the internet. Police say he began to “groom” the girl in an attempt to obtain pornographic images of children.

Their investigation led to Beverly, where Wilton police worked with local law enforcement to obtain a search warrant, which Wilton police served on Oct. 17 at Crowley’s home. Police said they seized electronic evidence and after obtaining an arrest warrant charged him as a fugitive of justice.

“The members of the Wilton Police Department would like to thank the members of the Beverly MA Police Department for all of their assistance in locating and charging Mark Crowley,” a press release from Wilton police said.