Wilton Food Truck Festival is on Sunday — rain or shine

Organizers of Wilton’s Food Truck Festival to benefit Trackside Teen Center will not be foiled by weather once again!

Despite rain forecast for Sunday, the festival will go on Sunday, Oct. 28, at Miller-Driscoll School, 217 Wolfpit Road.

Nearly 20 food trucks are lined up for the event that will run from 11 to 5. More than 15 vendors will sell their crafts and specialties.

On the festival stage, live music will be performed all day. Opening at 11:30, The Defibrillators take the stage followed by Kelley Addison & Dave Sonatore. At 1. The Paul Green Academy will perform.

From 2 to 2:30, Matt Greene will entertain the crowd. At 2:30, Joni & The Keepers, led by festival music coordinator Joni Wallace, will bring their energy to the stage and the show will close with Captain Obvious at 4.

Superheroes

Super food and super music requires superheroes and kids will get a chance to meet some of their favorites throughout the day. Super Ninja Turtle Raphael will appear from noon to 1. Elmo from Sesame Street will be on hand from 1 to 2. Spiderman will swoop in from 2 to 3, and the brave may meet Darth Vader from 3 to 4.

“We have a great day lined up” said Mark Ketley, Trackside executive director. “There is something for everyone on the 28th.”

The full lineup of trucks is: Kona Ice, Bumskis, Greek Style Grill, Rice and Beans, Wilton Deli, SWAT, Pierogies on Wheels, Hapa Food Truck, Bubble and Brew, Szabo Seafood, Melt Mobile, Mamoun’s Food Cart, Taste of Grill, Carmela’s Italian Kitchen, DrewbaQ, Fork in the Road, and M and M Steaks.

Vendors attending are The Painted Cookie, Molly and Murphy, Beardsley Fine Framing, Crystal Jewelry, Name It Creations, Little Red Pennies Jewelry, Confidently Posh Skin Care, Signature Style, Tammy’s Crafty Designs, Teachart2me, Custom Built Incc, Sharp Ideas, P2P Food Pantry on Wheels, and Chile King.

Admission is $10 per car. For more information, call 203-834-2888.