Letter carriers food drive is on Saturday

Letter carriers in Wilton are delivering grocery bags and suggested shopping lists to all postal customers this week in advance of the Wilton Postal Food Drive on Saturday, Oct. 27.

With 11% of people living in Fairfield County struggling with food insecurity — including more than 14% of children who don’t know where their next meal is coming from — the P2P Food Pantry is a critical safety net for Wilton, Westport, Weston and Norwalk.

People are encouraged to leave a bag of non-perishable groceries at their mailbox this Saturday morning or drop it off at the Wilton Post Office on Hubbard Road.

There are a few tips to make the event successful even with rain expected on Saturday. First, make sure to put donations in a plastic bag so letter carriers can easily pick them up at the mailbox. Second, focus on canned and carton foods, like hearty soups, canned fruits, canned vegetables and beans, pasta sauce, jelly, and peanut butter.

For the holiday season, P2P needs canned cranberries and canned yams.

P2P — Person-to-Person — was established in 1968 to provide low-income individuals and families living in Lower Fairfield County with basic emergency services. Information: p2pHelps.org.