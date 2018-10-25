Fall boutique benefits Class of 2021

A Fall Sip & Shop to benefit the Wilton High School Class of 2021’s Post Graduation Party (PGP) is today, Oct. 25, at Old Town Hall, 69 Ridgefield Road. The boutique runs from noon to 4 and 6 to 9.

Admission is free and there will be passed hors d’oeuvres and beverages and a cash drawing for prizes.

Among the vendors are Ancona’s Wines, B Chic, Beadfreeforever, Bubble & Brew, Earth Garden, Emmy Starr Designs, Imaginariums by Elissa, Nod Hill Soap, Saltbox Press, the Rooted Plow, the Two Oh Three, Traveling Chic Boutique, Zena Moon Candle, and The Goods.