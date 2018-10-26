Wilton Heights hearing continued

The Planning and Zoning Commission’s public hearing on Wilton Heights, LLC’s special permit application pertaining to mixed retail-residential development has been continued from Nov. 1, until Tuesday, Nov. 13.

The special permit, SP#449, is to “allow retail stores and shops for the conduct of retail business … and to allow dwelling units located above street level stores/offices … for property located at 300 Danbury Road and at 3, 7 and 11 Whitewood Lane, and additional properties on Whitewood Lane …”