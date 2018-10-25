This Weekend: Halloween fun, art openings and plays

‘?’

The ‘?’ exhibit runs Oct. 25 through Dec. 9 at the Visual and Performing Arts Center Art Gallery, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. The exhibition features works by Glenn Goldberg and Amber Scoon. For more information, visit wcsu.edu/art/gallery.

Stress Level

The Street Level exhibit runs Oct. 25 through Jan. 18 at the Maritime Gallery, Maritime Parking Garage, 11 North Water Street, Norwalk. For more information, visit norwalkpark.org/public-art.

Bringing Art to Life

Night At The Museum: Bringing Art To Life is on Oct. 25 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Housatonic Museum of Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport. The event, which will include a sophisticated, art-inspired scavenger hunt, live music, silent auction, food and tarot card readings. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit HousatonicMuseum.org.

Music Palace

The Music Palace is on Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at The Acoustic, 2926 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Barbara, Added Color, Rob Nelson and Ampevene will perform. The audience will choose the winner. Tickets are $7. For more information, visit theacoustic.rocks.

David Feherty

Comedian David Feherty will perform his Off Tour show on Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $53-$179. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Joe Pug

Joe Pug will perform on Oct. 25 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Rascals

The Rascals will perform on Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $97. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

*Spooktober

The Spooktober Pumpkin Decorating Contest, Oct. 26-27, Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Place, Westport. For more information, visit westporthistory.org.

The Beaux Stratagem

The Beaux Stratagem will run Oct. 26 through Nov. 10 at the Powerhouse Performing Arts Center, Waveny Park, New Canaan. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit tpnc.org.

I Love You

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change runs Oct. 26 through Nov. 10 at the Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Lane, Wilton. This celebration of the mating game takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as the relationship. Tickets are $30-$35. For more information, visit wiltonplayshop.org.

Collateral Damage

Mohamad Hafez’s exhibit Collateral Damage will run Oct. 26 through Dec. 15 at the Fairfield University Art Museum, 200 Barlow Road, Fairfield. For more information, visit fairfield.edu/museum.

Enchanted Forest

The Enchanted Forest is on Oct. 26 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield. An alternative, nature-themed Halloween celebration, the Enchanted Forest also introduces fascinating, entertaining and educational information about nocturnal animals in their natural habitat. Tickets $10 are members and $15 for non-members. For more information, visit ctaudubon.org.

Terrapin

Terrapin: Grateful Dead Tribute is on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Music of Billy Joel

Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot: Celebrating The Music of Billy Joel is on Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $18-$40. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Hotel California

Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles is on Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $40. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Arts & Film Fest

The Jewish Arts & Film Festival of Fairfield County runs Oct. 27 through Nov. 4 at the Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. For more information, visit stamfordjcc.org.

*Colonial Cookery

Colonial Cookery: Dressed Macaroni and Cheese is on Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Museum educator Lola Chen will be showing the children how to make Dressed Macaroni and Cheese in the 19th-Century style. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Register online. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Spanish Tragedy

Spanish Tragedy will be staged on Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street, Stratford. The play is free. For more information, visit stratfordlibrary.org.

*Pet Parade

The Halloween Pet Parade is on Oct. 27 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. The event is free. For more information, visit pequotlibrary.org.

*Wheeler House

Night at the Haunted Wheeler House is on Oct. 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Place, Westport. Activities include playing ghoulish games on the lawn and viewing entries of the Pumpkin Decorating Contest. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Register online. For more information, visit westporthistory.org.

Light the Night

The Light the Night Walk is on Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. at Calf Pasture Beach Road, Norwalk. It is a fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Register online. For more information, visit lightthenight.org/events/fairfield-county.

Ballroom Dancing

Ukrainian dancers Oleksandr Kalenyuk and Olena Ablitsova will perform at a participatory ballroom dancing event on Oct. 27 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Holy Trinity Greek Church Community Center, 4070 Park Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 203-374-7308.

Frankenstein screenings

James Whale’s Frankenstein and Bride of Frankenstein will be screened on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, Ridgefield. For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus will be screened on Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $5. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Tony Danza

Tony Danza: Standards and Stories, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $69.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Reservoir Run

The Kiwanis Reservoir Run Half Marathon is on Oct. 28 at 7 a.m. at Weston High School, 115 School Road, Weston. The run will benefit the Connecticut Food Bank and the Kiwanis Club of Weston Foundation. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit thereservoirrun.com/register.html.

La Fanciulla del West

La Fanciulla del West will be screened on Oct. 28 at noon at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Flynn Cohen

Flynn Cohen and Duncan Wickel will perform on Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. at St. Gabriel Church Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. Proceeds from the concert will go toward P.V. O’Donnell Comhaltas scholarships. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit pvodonnellcce.brownpapertickets.com.

Madera Winds

The Madera Winds Quintet will perform on Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. at the Richter Association for the Arts, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. The concert is free. For more information, visit richterarts.org.

Hippo Campus

Hippo Campus will perform on Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. at College Street Music Hall, 238 College Street, New Haven. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit collegestreetmusichall.com.