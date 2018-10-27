Police Log: Two-vehicle accident, assault

Two-vehicle accident

A Wilton woman was issued an infraction for distracted driving around 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, after her vehicle rear-ended another vehicle in the right southbound lane of Danbury Road near the School Road intersection.

She told police that the Honda CRV she was driving hit a BMW X5 after she looked down to pick up a bag that had fallen on the floor of her vehicle.

The driver of the BMW was taken to Norwalk Hospital via Wilton ambulance and the Honda driver reported no injuries. Both vehicles were able to be driven off the scene. The Honda driver was issued the distracted driving infraction and given a Nov. 9 answer date.

Assault

Wilton police responded to a reported assault around 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at Pat Gilbertie Plumbing at 33 Danbury Road, where a victim claimed to have been “pushed multiple times” over a wage dispute by the business owner, Daniel McGraw, of Shelton.

McGraw was charged with disorderly conduct and issued a misdemeanor summons. He was released at the scene on a promise to appear and given an Oct. 29 court date to appear at Norwalk Superior Court.