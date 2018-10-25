Litter warriors

The Wilton Environmental Affairs office has litter pickers it will provide to 50 residents to help wage the war on trash. The pickers will enable people to combat litter while engaging in their daily routines, whether that is taking a walk along the Norwalk River Valley Trail or watching a sports event.

Can’t find a spot? The Environmental Affairs office can assign an area in need of clean-up. Residents may stop by the office anytime Monday through Friday between 8 and 4 to pick up a litter picker.

For more information, call 203-563-0180.

The program is one of several activities leading up to America Recycles Day on Nov. 15.