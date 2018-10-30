Ambulance corps holds EMR certification course

The Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps is seeking emergency medical responders (EMRs) and will hold a training program beginning Tuesday, Dec. 4.

EMR certification is approximately 80 hours of training as opposed to EMT certification, which is 150 hours. EMRs drive the ambulance and assist in the medical care of patients. This course meets all Connecticut requirements. pon successful completion of the course, students will be eligible to take the state exams to become a state-certified EMR.

Classes will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 10 p.m., Dec. 4 through Feb. 12. There is also one Saturday class on Feb. 9 from 8 to 4. There are no classes Dec. 25, Dec. 27, or Jan. 1. Classes take place at corps headquarters on the town campus at 234 Danbury Road.

The cost is $700, which includes books, and is 100% reimbursable if the student joins the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and remains an active member in good standing after one year.

Participants must be 21 or older by Feb. 12, 2019, with a valid driver’s license. Immunizations are required by OSHA should student decide to work in the EMS system.

For information or to register, call ambulance corps president John Miscioscia at 203-246-7892 or email him at [email protected]