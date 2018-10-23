Obituary: Virginia Miller, 76, longtime Wilton resident

Virginia Miller, a 40-year resident of Wilton, Connecticut, died on October 13, 2018, at the Yale New Haven Hospital. She was 76. Ginny, as everyone knew her, was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and raised in Bronxville, New York. She earned a Bachelor of Arts at Indiana University where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

In 1963, Ginny moved to Chicago to work for IBM as a systems engineer. She met her husband, Paul Miller, in Chicago and also had her two sons, David and Douglas, there. The family lived in Skillman, New Jersey and Sudbury, Massachusetts before settling in Wilton.

Ginny was an engaged parent who volunteered any chance she could whether it be in the school system, as a Cub Scout den mother, for the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity (METCO) as a host family, or as a parent booster champion for her sons’ high school football and lacrosse teams.

She became a licensed realtor, holding management and sales positions at Wachob Charney, Realty Seven and Coldwell Banker. Real estate never felt like a job to Ginny as she loved the people and the profession, and in fact, continued selling houses until just a few weeks before she passed.

Politics were Ginny’s passion, as demonstrated by campaigning for George McGovern during his presidential run in 1972. Between reading the New York Times and watching the Sunday political morning shows, she always was up to the minute on news and current events. Her friends and coworkers would say Ginny was principled, witty, well-dressed, opinionated, thoughtful and a stickler for manners.

Although she traveled as a child due to her father’s career with the United Nations, Ginny’s favorite place was always home. If she wasn’t reading a book or working on a crossword puzzle, you could find her using her binoculars to watch the birds at her backyard feeder or doting on her dogs to whom she was so devoted.

In addition to her sons, Ginny is survived by her sister, Eugenia Winters; her brother, Hynrich Wieschhoff; and three granddaughters. She was predeceased by her husband and by her father and mother, Heinrich and Virginia Wieschhoff.

The family is holding a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123-1718; www.cancer.org. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. To leave a message please visit www.GuilfordFuneralHome.com.