Boys soccer: Loss to Ludlowe ends Wilton’s season

The Wilton High boys soccer team had so much riding on Monday night’s game at home against Fairfield Ludlowe.

Not only was it Senior Night for the Warriors, but it was also their final game of the regular season. Most important, Wilton needed a victory to qualify for the Class LL state tournament.

Those postseason hopes ended with a 3-0 loss to Ludlowe, which scored the only goal of the opening half and then added two more tallies in the second half to shut out the Warriors.

Wilton finished the year with a 4-9-3 record; the Warriors were held scoreless in seven of their nine defeats.

Coming off an 8-0 win over Stamford on Saturday, Wilton worked hard the entire game. But the Falcons’ speed and pinpoint passing proved too much for the Warriors.

Ludlowe (10-4-2) went ahead with a goal in the sixth minute. Sophomore Matthew Rullo fired a shot that hit the crossbar and went into the Wilton net for a 1-0 lead.

Less than four minutes into the second half, the Falcons doubled their advantage. Amur Sumra picked up a loose ball in front of the Wilton goal and tucked his shot into the corner to put Ludlowe ahead 2-0.

The Falcons closed the scoring in the 55th minute as Rullo netted his second goal of the game, assisted by Calum Crawford.

Wilton picked up the offensive pace in the second hand, but some unlucky bounces and Ludlowe’s speed thwarted the home team’s effort. On one play, Wilton’s Michael Zizzadoro corralled a long through ball and looked to have a step on his defender to go one-on-one with the Ludlowe keeper. But the Falcons’ defender displayed great speed in pursuit and took a good angle to force Zizzadoro’s shot wide.

“I really can’t explain it but some games we did show up and other games we didn’t,” said Wilton senior captain Chase Connolly when asked to reflect on the season. “It seemed every game that our opponent scored first we would lose some energy and our focus.”