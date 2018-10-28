Artisan show opens with a preview party

Fans of American artistry are invited to do some early holiday shopping at the Wilton Historical Society’s annual American Artisan Show Preview Party. The festive evening will take place on Thursday, Nov. 1, from 6 to 8:30, at 224 Danbury Road.

Guests will have the first opportunity to browse and buy, while nibbling on hors d’oeuvres provided by Sarah Bouissou Catering at Bernard’s of Ridgefield. A signature cocktail will be provided courtesy of Brooklyn’s Greenhook Ginsmiths.

New this year, a silent auction will feature a series of “experiences,” including a week’s stay for up to nine on the island of Menorca, off the coast of Spain; a Long Island waterfront wine weekend for up to six, a historical tour of Wilton for six with Bob Russell plus dinner furnished by Kevin and Moira Craw; and a vault tour of University Archives plus object appraisals by expert John Reznikoff.

Also offered at the silent auction are pieces contributed by the artisans and other friends of the historical society.

Tickets are $125. The Preview Party Committee is chaired by Katy Williams and Meaghan Donovan, trustees of the society. Committee members are Heather Bower, Andrea McLaughlin, Judy Higby, Kim Mellin, Allison Sanders, and Karen Tartell.

The American Artisan Show, on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 2 and 3, supports the historical society’s mission of education and historic preservation. More than 35 artisans from around the country will present arts, crafts and designs that have been part of fine American handwork since the 18th and 19th Centuries.

Full details can be found on the Society’s website at www.wiltonhistorical.org.