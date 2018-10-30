Church holds coat drive

Wilton Congregational Church will hold its 54th annual coat drive from Sunday, Nov. 4, to Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Needed are clean and gently used coats and outdoor wear, linens, blankets and sleeping bags to benefit four of the church’s mission partners: Bridgeport Rescue Mission, Person to Person, Open Door Shelter and Wilton Social Services.

Once donated items are brought to the church, volunteers work to examine, sort and bag items by size and style for children, men and women. In the past, the church’s Board of Mission and Service has received, sorted and donated more than 1,500 items per year. The needs of our mission partners are great each year.

All items will be received in Pilgrim Hall at Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road, from 11 to 2 on Sunday, Nov. 4 and from 8 to 5 on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 5 and 6.