Four Seasons Ball honors GE’s Kevin Walsh

The Kennedy Center’s Four Seasons Ball — supporting local services for children and adults with disabilities — returns Saturday, Nov. 3, honoring the contributions of Kevin Walsh, managing director of General Electric Company and GE Energy Financial Services.

The 54th annual Four Seasons Ball — set for Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton — is a night of fun and philanthropy. The gala is an important fund-raiser for The Kennedy Center’s Residential Services and all The Center’s programs for clients with diverse disabilities, across the age spectrum.

Each year, The Kennedy Center honors an individual or organization that has shown exceptional commitment to supporting the nonprofit’s mission of empowering individuals with disabilities. Walsh, a Fairfield resident, is managing director of GE Energy Financial Services and General Electric Company, and has been a member of The Kennedy Center Board of Directors for over six years. Walsh has provided his expertise to The Kennedy Center’s Budget and Finance Committee. Similarly, for over three decades, GE Company has had a long-standing partnership with The Kennedy Center and through this commitment, has made a defining impact to the individuals served by the agency.

Black tie optional and elegant attire is requested. A social hour with hors d’oeuvres begins at 7, followed by a full-course dinner and dancing to the band Atomic Funk until midnight.

Rolling Hills Country Club is at 33 Hurlbutt Street.

Tickets are $200 per person and may be ordered online at thekennedycenterinc.org. For more information, call 203-365-8522, ext. 213.