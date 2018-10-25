Wilton High presents Witness for the Prosecution

Bryan Haeffele photos

The Little Theater stage will be transformed into 20th Century England when Wilton High School presents Agatha Christie’s thrilling murder mystery, Witness for the Prosecution, for this year’s fall show, Nov. 1-3.

Witness for the Prosecution follows the trial of American playboy Leonard Vole — played by Wilton High School senior Andrew Tsantilas and junior Jack Parrotta — who has been accused of killing a wealthy older woman out of greed.

A legendary lawyer named Sir Wilfrid Robarts chooses to represent Vole in court, and twists and turns ensue. The first in a series of puzzling revelations and reversals occurs when Vole’s wife, Romaine makes the shocking decision to testify against him in court.

The unpredictable plot is driven by a diverse cast of multifaceted characters, with a focus on each of their inner motivations, calculations, and psychology, and how they contribute to the trial’s outcome.

“I like that it’s different from typical shows in the sense that you get to see a deeper level of character,” Wilton High School senior Taylor White — who plays Robarts’s flirty secretary, Gretta — said in a press release.

Auditions for the fall play were held last spring “so that students can begin rehearsals at the very beginning of the new school year,” Wilton High School public speaking teacher and two-time fall play director Kevin Slater told The Bulletin.

For the second year in a row, the high school’s fall play is double-casted, meaning there are roles played by different people on different nights. Slater brought this practice to the high school from his past directing experience at theaters like the Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport, Gateway’s Candlewood Playhouse in New Fairfield and the Westport Country Playhouse in Weston.

“In this production, seven roles were double cast,” said Slater. “That means that seven students who would have either ended up with non-speaking roles in the ensemble or would not have been cast at all were given the opportunity to explore the craft of theater.”

After spending months “creating, developing, and refining” a show, Slater said, “it’s always nice to see how proud the friends and family are of the hard work the students have done.”

Wilton High School’s production of Witness for the Prosecution premieres Thursday, Nov. 1, at 7:30 p.m., and continues:

Friday, Nov. 2, at 8.

Saturday, Nov. 3, at 4 and 8.

Tickets are $12 and can be purchased here.

