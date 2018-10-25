Senior Center News

Warm up with movement

As we get our first taste of cooler temperatures this fall, it is tempting to start hibernating. Come to the senior center and get moving instead! We have a variety of programs to suit many activity levels:

Line Dance Fusion, Mondays, 10:30, with Beatriz Arujo, $3 drop-in fee.

BeMoved!, Tuesdays, 9:45, with Phyllis Hirschfield, $5 drop-in fee.

Yoga, Tuesdays, 11; Thursdays, 10, with Denise O’Hearn, $3 drop-in fee.

Tai Chi, Wednesdays, 10:30, with Joe Alampi, $3 drop-in fee.

Feldenkrais, Fridays, 10, with Cathy Paine, $5 drop-in fee.

Blood pressure

Come get your blood pressure taken on the first Thursday of each month at the senior center. No charge, screening provided by Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County.

Energy assistance

The Wilton Social Services Department is now assisting with applications for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program, which helps offset the winter heating costs of lower-income households. The program does not start until November, but applications may be taken early. Appointments will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 9 and 3. Please call Phoebe Musico, adult and family social worker, at 203-834-6238, ext. 1613, for questions regarding documentation requirements or to make an appointment.

The income limits for this program are:

$35,116 for a household of one.

$45,920 for a household of two.

$56,725for a household of three.

$67,530 for a household of four.

Coming events

Friday, Oct. 26, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1, Intermediate Bridge with Mike Hess.

Monday, Oct. 29, 10:30, Line Dancing with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, Oct. 30, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30; Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting.

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, Nov. 1, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.