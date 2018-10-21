Boys soccer: Wilton routs Stamford, keeps state hopes alive

The Wilton High boys soccer team still has a chance to play in the postseason.

Scoring six second-half goals, the Warriors kept their hopes of making the Class LL state tournament alive by routing Stamford, 8-0, on Saturday morning at Lilly Field.

To qualify for states (.400 winning percentage or better), Wilton (4-8-3) must now beat Fairfield Ludlowe (9-4-2) in the regular-season finale Monday evening (6 p.m.) at Lilly Field. The contest is part of Wilton’s Senior Night festivities.

On Saturday morning, Wilton came out and applied pressure on the Stamford defense, firing several shots. But the Warriors came away empty handed on attempts by Liam McLaughlin (save) and Michael Zizzadoro (wide).

After having a goal waved off in the 13th minute due to an offsides call, Wilton stayed in control. Zizzadoro had back-to-back breakaway chances but saw one shot go wide and the second hit the post.

The Warriors finally broke through in the 22nd minute, when McLaughlin headed in a pass from Matt Newfield for the 1-0 lead.

Wilton upped its lead to 2-0 with 5:33 remaining in the first half, as Luke MacDonald converted on the rebound of a shot from Zizzadoro that the Stamford goalie had blocked.

The score remained that way at halftime, leaving Wilton head coach Jim Lewicki concerned about the missed opportunities.

“I just don’t like a 2-0 lead with a lot of game left because the team thinks the game’s in the bag and they tend to relax,” said Lewicki. “We missed on so many early chances, but I told them at halftime to keep playing hard.”

Wilton came out of the break and eased Lewicki’s worry, scoring in the first minute of the second half. McLaughlin and Connor Uitterdijk worked a perfect give-and-go for the goal, with Uitterdijk scoring on the play.

Zizzadoro added the next goal, converting a penalty kick in the 43rd minute after getting fouled in the box.

Stamford (5-7-3) conceded an own goal in the 49th minute, and Newfield followed with a pair of goals on breakaways, pushing Wilton’s lead to 7-0.

Clayton Latone then ended the scoring for the Warriors.

“We finally played the whole 80 minutes of the game today and got a much-needed win,” said senior co-captain Andrew Bucciero. “We were more team-oriented today, and we all seemed to be on the same page. A lot of times this year we were out of sync and had some breakdowns that were costly. We feel that we are much better than our record shows … ”