Scarecrows take over Wilton Center

Kendra Baker photos

Wilton Center has been filled with more than 30 scarecrows made by Wilton residents, businesses, and organizations for this year’s Scarecrow Fest, presented by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

The Scarecrow Fest is designed to enhance the chamber’s upcoming Halloweekend events — the annual Pumpkin Parade + Trick-or-Treating on Saturday, Oct. 27, and Halloween Hustle 5K + Scarecrow Scamper on Sunday, Oct. 28.

As part of this year’s Halloweekend, the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, Trackside Teen Center, Wilton Parks and Recreation, and Wilton Department of Public Works are hosting a Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt that began Friday, Oct. 19.

Scavenger-hunters may enjoy the scarecrows while searching for items on select entries. Findings may be recorded on the Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt forms available on the town website at wiltonct.org under News and Announcements.

Completed forms may be dropped in the designated box at Lang’s Pharmacy (28 Center Street) or Wilton True Value Hardware (21 River Road) by 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 26. A prize drawing will be held on Saturday, Oct. 27, at the gazebo on the Town Green at the start of the Pumpkin Parade at 2:30. The first three forms pulled from the box will win Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift certificates.

All winners will be notified by email or phone. Participants/winners do not need to be present at the drawing.

Information: wiltonchamber.com.