Scarecrow scavenger hunt starts this weekend

The scarecrows are up and the scavenger hunt has begun.

The Wilton Chamber of Commerce, Trackside Teen Center, Wilton Parks and Recreation, and Wilton Department of Public Works are hosting a Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt that began Friday, Oct. 19, as soon as the scarecrows went up on the lampposts in Wilton Center.

Scavenger hunters may enjoy the scarecrows made by Wilton residents, businesses, and organizations for the 2018 Scarecrow Fest while searching for items on select entries. Findings may be recorded on the Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt forms available on the town website at wiltonct.org under News and Announcements.

Completed forms may be dropped in the designated box at Lang’s Pharmacy (28 Center Street) or Wilton True Value Hardware (21 River Road) by 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 26. A prize drawing will be held on Saturday, Oct. 27, at the gazebo on the Town Green at the start of the Pumpkin Parade at 2:30. The first three forms pulled from the box will win Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift certificates. All winners will be notified by email or phone. Participants/winners do not need to be present at the drawing.