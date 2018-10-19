Wilton real estate sales — Oct. 12-18, 2018

The following real estate transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Oct. 12 through Oct. 18, 2018.

388 Ridgefield Road: Jules and Randall Parker to Frances L. Hannan and Peter F. O’Brien, $381,000.

189 Nod Hill Road: Howard Steinberg and Karen Scappaticci to Brendan Nolan Ripp, $1,775,000.

17 Friendlee Lane: Zion’s Hill United Methodist Church to Raymond and Elizabeth Richards, $490,000.

5 New Street Extension: Therese Waters to Paul P. Nicovic, $420,000.

1 Glen Ridge: Victoria Lee Drewes to Christine Newkirk, $375,000.

35 Clover Drive Ext.: Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Sangita Khanal Harjinder Singh, K. Kaur, $472,000.