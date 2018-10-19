Wilton real estate sales — Oct. 12-18, 2018

real estate
388 Ridgefield Road

The following real estate transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Oct. 12 through Oct. 18, 2018.

388 Ridgefield Road: Jules and Randall Parker to Frances L. Hannan and Peter F. O’Brien, $381,000.

189 Nod Hill Road: Howard Steinberg and Karen Scappaticci to Brendan Nolan Ripp, $1,775,000.

17 Friendlee Lane: Zion’s Hill United Methodist Church to Raymond and Elizabeth Richards, $490,000.

5 New Street Extension: Therese Waters to Paul P. Nicovic, $420,000.

1 Glen Ridge: Victoria Lee Drewes to Christine Newkirk, $375,000.

35 Clover Drive Ext.: Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Sangita Khanal Harjinder Singh, K. Kaur, $472,000.

Leave a Comment

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This