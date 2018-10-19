Four Seasons Ball Nov. 3 honors GE’s Kevin Walsh

The Kennedy Center’s Four Seasons Ball returns Saturday, Nov 3 — supporting local services for children and adults with disabilities — while honoring the contributions of GE and Executive Kevin Walsh.

The 54th annual Four Seasons Ball — set for Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton — is a night of fun and philanthropy. The gala is an important fundraiser for The Kennedy Center’s Residential Services and all The Center’s programs for clients with diverse disabilities, across the age spectrum.

Each year, The Kennedy Center honors an individual or organization that has shown exceptional commitment to supporting the nonprofit’s mission of empowering individuals with disabilities. Kevin Walsh, a Fairfield resident, is Managing Director of GE Energy Financial Services and General Electric Company and has been a member of The Kennedy Center Board of Directors for over six years. Walsh has provided his expertise to The Kennedy Center’s Budget and Finance Committee. Similarly, for over three decades, GE Company has had a long-standing partnership with The Kennedy Center and through this commitment, has made a defining impact to the individuals served by the agency.

Several area residents are supporting this year’s gala, including event co-chairs and Fairfield residents Peter and Anne Foley and Pete and Carla Gavey.

Ball committee members include: Clare DeSalvo of Darien, Trumbull residents Vanessa Fahy and Nancy Dennin, Kate Browning of Southport, Fairfield residents Corey Allen and Sandy Walsh, Michele Macauda of Monroe, Dottie Kellersman of Huntington, Jo Ann McMullan of Wilton, Deb Kane of Derby, and Andrea Antonucci of Milford.

Also playing a major leadership role is Peter Foley of Fairfield, Chair of the Tribute Journal. Committee members include Sandy Walsh of Fairfield and Dana Sardone of Cos Cob.

“The funds raised by the Ball, along with the Tribute Journal, play a critical role in helping The Kennedy Center continue its work,” said Richard E. Sebastian, President and CEO of The Kennedy Center. “With level funding and escalating operating costs, your generosity ensures the longevity of our vital services in the community.”

Black tie optional and elegant attire is requested for one of the longest running charity galas in Fairfield County. Beginning at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, enjoy a social hour with hors d’oeuvres, followed by a full-course dinner and dancing to the band Atomic Funk until midnight.

Rolling Hills Country Club is located at 33 Hurlbutt St. in Wilton.

Tickets for the Four Seasons Ball are $200 per person and can be ordered online at www.thekennedycenterinc.org. For more information, call 203-365-8522, Ext. 213.

Many sponsors have given generously to the 54th anniversary celebration, according to the nonprofit. The top Platinum Sponsors are the Bannow Larson Foundation, General Electric, People’s United Bank, William and Gloria Paul Family Foundation, The Barry Family Fund, and Michele Macauda and Richard Burke of Monroe. Norton Rose Fulbright donated as a Gold Sponsor.

Sapphire Sponsors include: Fifth Third Bank, Orrick, and Fairfield residents Anne and Peter Foley, Carla and Peter Gavey, and Kevin and Sandy Walsh. At the Emerald level supporters are CPV Towantic Energy Center and R. D. Scinto. Ruby Sponsors contributors include: Bigelow Tea, John and Michelle Bisack of Fairfield, and Joe, Nancy and David Dennin of Trumbull, Betsy Ryan Interiors, BlumShapiro, Lincoln Clean Energy, Merit Insurance and Diane Thompson of Newtown.

The first Four Seasons Ball was held in 1965 to raise funds to renovate both the first group home for men and the first for women with intellectual disabilities in Connecticut. Since that time, The Kennedy Center has grown its Residential Services to include 17 residential sites varying in living arrangements from 24-hour support to independent apartment living. Along with these sites, Residential Services also provides Respite Programs, Caregiver and Family Supports.

For more information, visit TheKennedyCenterInc.org