Blue Zones Project community meeting on Tuesday

Community members are invited to attend a meeting at the Wilton High School Clune Center the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 23, to learn about the Blue Zones Project — a community-wide well-being improvement initiative, led by an organization of the same name, designed to help communities adopt healthy lifestyle habits so that their residents live longer and have a higher quality of life.

Wilton resident Beverly Brokaw has organized the community meeting in hopes that her fellow Wiltonians will agree that Wilton, as a town, should adopt a Blue Zone lifestyle by incorporating nine lifestyle habits that have been found in five areas of the world where the healthiest and longest-living people live, known as Blue Zones.

The Blue Zones Project is designed to make healthy choices easier for residents through “permanent changes in environment, policy and connections,” Brokaw explained at the Board of Education’s Sept. 6 meeting.

There are 42 Blue Zone-certified communities across the United States, and if Wilton gets on board, it would be the first in the Northeast.

The community meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and consist of a 45-minute presentation by representatives from the Blue Zones Project organization, after which community members may discuss and ask questions about the project, and decide if it’s something they’d like to do in Wilton.

To learn more about the Blue Zones Project, visit bluezonesproject.com.