Pedaling for Wilton Library

Three local businesses have come together to support Wilton Library’s 25 for 25 Challenge Grant Campaign. Passage East Kennels and Pet Pantry Warehouse are hosting an event at JoyRide Wilton to benefit the library’s Challenge Grant Campaign Saturday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m.

The event includes a 50-minute cycling class with Adam, followed by snacks. Participating riders receive a $25 doggie swag bag from Passage East Kennels and 10% off a purchase at Pet Pantry. The suggested donation is $40 per rider with all proceeds benefiting Wilton Library.

Details can be found at passageeastkennels.com or people may register directly with JoyRide Wilton at joyridestudio.com. JoyRide is at 3 Godfrey Place.

The library has been challenged by the town to raise $25,000, which the town will match, thus enabling the library to meet its funding needs for the fiscal year that began July 1. In lieu of increasing the town’s annual donation to the library, which covers general operations — no programs, books or other materials — the Board of Selectmen issued the challenge during the spring budget negotiations. The additional money is needed to cover staff salary increases and rising costs of healthcare benefits.

The library’s 25 for 25 campaign began Sept. 25. The library hopes to raise the money by Oct. 25.