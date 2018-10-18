School calendars approved

The Wilton Board of Education approved Wilton Public School District calendars for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years during its Oct. 11 meeting.

Board of Education Chair Christine Finkelstein said she had received comments from the public about the proposed calendars, and “every single one had a different idea of how [they] should be amended.”

“I want everyone to understand that calendars are very much a compromise between what we perceive as the preferences of the community and academics and our teachers,” said Finkelstein, adding that she wants members of the community to know there is “no such thing as a perfect calendar.”

“Instead,” she said, “we build a document that best meets the needs of academics, and hopefully it doesn’t inconvenience our families too much.”

First and last days

The first day of school next year will be Tuesday, Aug. 27. The first day on the 2020-21 calendar will be Tuesday, Aug. 25. Online professional development will take place before each of these start dates.

With earlier first days, the last day of school for the 2019-20 school year will be Friday, June 12, and the last day for the 2020-21 school year will be Wednesday, June 9.

Any days to be made up for emergency closings will be added at the end of the year. Days so designated are June 15-26 for the 2019-20 calendar, and June 10-25 for the 2020-21 calendar.