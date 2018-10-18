Hearst acquires print and digital assets of seven weekly newspaper brands from Hersam-Acorn

Hearst today announced it has acquired the print and digital assets of seven weekly newspaper brands from Hersam Acorn Newspapers, LLC in Fairfield County, Connecticut, including The Ridgefield Press, The Wilton Bulletin, New Canaan Advertiser, The Darien Times, The Shelton Herald, The Trumbull Times and The Milford Mirror. The announcement was made by Hearst President and CEO Steven R. Swartz, and Hearst Newspapers President Jeff Johnson.

The brands will become part of Hearst Connecticut Media Group, expanding its presence to eight daily and 20 weekly newspapers, and 21 websites. These include the New Haven Register, Connecticut’s second largest newspaper; Connecticut Post, southwest Connecticut’s largest newspaper; and Stamford Advocate, serving Stamford, Darien and New Canaan. The Group also manages four magazines, including Connecticut Magazine. With more than 3,000 employees, Hearst Newspapers publishes 24 dailies and 63 weeklies, including the Houston Chronicle, San Francisco Chronicle, San Antonio Express-News and Albany Times Union. Hearst Newspapers also operates digital marketing services and directories businesses under the LocalEdge brand.

“As Hearst looks to grow its news brands and coverage across Connecticut to reach some of the most desirable consumers and decision-makers in the nation, these successful weeklies are an excellent fit,” Johnson said. “The acquisition will only strengthen the journalism and services we can offer readers and advertisers in the region. We thank Hersam Acorn Co-Owners Martin Hersam and Thomas Nash for overseeing the growth of these businesses.”

Paul Barbetta, group publisher and president of Hearst Connecticut Media Group, will oversee the business and news operations for the new brands. “Hearst Connecticut Media Group is committed to delivering the highest standard of reporting across local communities in our state,” he said. “This acquisition furthers our ability to serve consumers and advertisers in one of the country’s top markets.”

In a joint statement, Hersam and Nash said: “Hersam Acorn Newspapers is grateful to have served the readers of Fairfield County over the years. We are certain Hearst Newspapers’ Connecticut Media Group will continue to provide the same committed service.”

Hearst Connecticut Media Group is comprised of eight daily newspapers, Connecticut Post in Bridgeport, The News-Times in Danbury, Stamford Advocate, The Norwalk Hour and Greenwich Time, and 20 weekly newspapers including the Darien News, Fairfield Citizen, New Canaan News, The Greater New Milford Spectrum, Westport News and Wilton Villager. The Group manages 21 websites, including sites for all of its papers, as well as TowerDigitalAgency.com, CTHouseHunter.com and InGearCT.com.

Hearst is one of the nation’s largest diversified media, information and services companies with more than 360 businesses. Its major interests include ownership in cable television networks such as A&E, HISTORY, Lifetime and ESPN; global financial services leader Fitch Group; Hearst Health, a group of medical information and services businesses; transportation assets including CAMP Systems International, a major provider of software-as-a-service solutions for managing maintenance of jets; 31 television stations such as WCVB-TV in Boston and KCRA-TV in Sacramento, California, which reach a combined 19 percent of U.S. viewers; newspapers such as the Houston Chronicle, San Francisco Chronicle and Albany Times Union, more than 300 magazines around the world including Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Men’s Health and Car and Driver; digital services businesses such as iCrossing and KUBRA; and investments in emerging digital entertainment companies such as Complex Networks. Follow us on Twitter @HearstLive and @Hearst.