Editorial: Water, water

What a difference a year makes. This time last year Wilton and its surrounding towns were facing a drought. This year there has been so much wet weather the Miller-Driscoll PTA had to call off its carnival scheduled for this weekend. The cause? Rides were sinking into the ground.

Fortunately for us, that’s the worst of it, but our neighbors to the south — Florida and the Carolinas, specifically — have not been so lucky. Hurricanes Florence and Michael have devastated the South with winds that have flattened homes, businesses, churches and other buildings, and rains and storm surge that have flooded everything else, leading to a tragic loss of life.

At times like these, many of us want to help our fellow Americans. The Charity Navigator (charitynavigator.org) offers a list of highly rated charities sending relief to stricken areas. Donations may be sent to a number of trustworthy organizations including:

Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina — foodbankcenc.org

Charleston Animal Society — charlestonanimalsociety.org

All Hands and Hearts Smart Response — allhandsandhearts.org

Also, the American Red Cross (redcross.org) and Americares (americares.org) are responding as well.