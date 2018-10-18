Editorial: One more

It was gratifying to see so many people attending Tuesday night’s forum during which local candidates for state office were able to address voters. Contested races — and these are among the liveliest Wilton has seen in years — allow for an airing and exchange of ideas.

It was certainly invigorating, with agreement on some issues and opposing views on others. The forum gave voters the opportunity to compare their choices and make an informed decision on Election Day, instead of just going down a party line.

Voters will get another chance to hear the candidates who would represent them — this time in the U.S. Congress — when incumbent Democrat Jim Himes meets Republican challenger Harry Arora on Sunday, Oct. 21, at the Clune Center at Wilton High School. The debate runs from 4 to 5:30. Please mark it on your calendar and make every attempt to attend. Hearing their views on national and international issues is imperative prior to Nov. 6.