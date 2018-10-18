Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication.

Halloween Owl Prowl, Friday, Oct. 19, 7:30-9, Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Road. Owler Frank Gallo gives a talk and leads a brief walk into Weir Preserve, attempting to call in screech owls, barred owls, and great horned owls. Registration required: 203-834-1896, ext. 28.

Carve a Pumpkin, Saturday, Oct. 20, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Bring your own pumpkin or purchase one from the Kiwanis pumpkin patch on site. The historical society will supply carving tools, craft materials, cider and cookies. Ages 8 and up. $5/members, $10/non-members. Register: [email protected]

CT Poetry Society Workshop, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2-4:30, Wilton Library. Read aloud poetry you have written. Limit: 15 participants. Free, registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Bring the Music On!, Saturday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road. Fund-raising concert featuring pianist Eugene Sirotkine and the Rev. Dr. Anne Coffman as vocalist. Reception at 6. Tickets: $100, wiltoncongregational.org or 203-762-5591.

Special Needs Panel Discussion, Sunday, Oct. 21, 10-1, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Presented by the Center for Growth and Development in Wilton. Professionals will be on hand to answer questions and facilitate discussion. One-on-one consultations available from noon to 1. Refreshments. RSVP: 203-563-9360 or email [email protected]. Information: http://bit.ly/2Ok29Zq.

Himes-Arora Debate, Sunday, Oct. 21, 4-5:30 p.m., Clune Center at Wilton High School, 395 Danbury Road. The League of Women Voters of Connecticut presents a debate between Rep. Jim Himes (D) and candidate Harry Arora (R) for the 4th Congressional District. Free, all welcome.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, Oct. 22, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Monday, Oct. 22, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm artists-in-residence Helaine and Ira Soller will show their paintings and photos. Registration suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Senior Center Book Discussion, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Barbara Jones leads a discussion of The Shepherd’s Life: Modern Dispatches from an Ancient Landscape by James Rebanks. Register: 203-834-6240.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

How to Avoid Scams, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 3 p.m., Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Lt. David Hartman of the Wilton Police Department will discuss scams aimed at senior citizens, scam statistics, most recent scams, things to look and listen for to avoid being scammed and what to do if you suspect that you might be the victim of a scam. Refreshments will be served. Free, reservations recommended: 203-762-2600.

Considering a Gap Year?, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. College admissions counselor Matthew Greene discusses what a gap year is and how to plan for one. Registration recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Blue Zone Meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m., Wilton High School Clune Center, 395 Danbury Road. Presentation on the Blue Zones Project in which communities adopt a healthy lifestyle. Information: bluezonesproject.com.

Autumn Poetry, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Second of Judson Scruton’s four-part series examining five pairs of poems in the context of William Logan’s new book Dickinson’s Nerves, Frost’s Woods, Poetry in the Shadow of the Past. Free, advance registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Get Well, Stay Well, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Neurosurgeon Joshua Marcus, M.D., will discuss stroke prevention, symptoms, and the latest treatments. Q&A. Free, media sponsor is the Wilton Bulletin. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Prospective Member and Volunteer Brunch, Thursday, Oct. 25, 10:30-12:30. See how Stay at Home in Wilton is changing the experience of aging. Learn about member benefits and volunteer opportunities. Free, reservations required: 203-762-2600.

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids, Saturday, Oct. 27, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children in grades 4 to 8 may make macaroni and cheese while learning about Colonial ways of life. Members: $10; non-members $15. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.

Pumpkin Parade and Trick-or-Treating, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2:30-4:30, Wilton Center. Children, families and pets are invited to come in Halloween costumes to trick-or-treat at businesses in town.

The Nightmare Before Christmas, Saturday, Oct. 27, 5:30-9 p.m., Cider Mill School, 240 School Road. A free showing of the Disney movie in the school’s lower gym. Families invited to come in Halloween costumes. Bring a picnic, non-alcoholic beverages, chairs, blankets.

Halloween Hustle 5K and Scarecrow Scamper, Sunday, Oct. 28, 8:30 a.m., Wilton Center. Registration for 5K is at 8:30, steps off at 10. Scarecrow Scamper for children starts right after 5K in Merwin Meadows. $30/adults, $20/youths, $10/children under 12 for Scamper. Pre-register: wiltonchamber.com.

Food Truck Festival, Sunday, Oct. 28, 11-5, Miller-Driscoll School, 217 Wolfpit Road. Nearly 20 food trucks will gather for benefit for Trackside Teen Center. Live music all day. Superheroes will visit. Admission: $10/car, food and drink may be purchased at food trucks.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, Oct. 29, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Voter Registration, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Registrars of Voters, Town Hall, 238 Danbury Road. In-person voter registration. Information: 203-563-0111.

Flu Shots, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 10-11:30, Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Administered by Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County to anyone age 4 and up. The cost of the vaccine is $50 for the regular dose and $70 for the high dose, which will be available for those age 65 or over, payable by cash, check, or billed to Aetna, Anthem, Connecticare, Fallon, Harvard Pilgrim, Healthy Ct, Multi Plan, Unicare, Wellcare or Medicare Part B. Bring insurance card. Information: 203-834-6341, ext. 444.

American Artisan Show Preview Party and Silent Auction, Thursday, Nov. 1, 6-8:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Party kicks off the annual artisan show featuring American handwork of more than 35 artisans. Hors d’oeuvres and a signature cocktail will be served. Silent auction features objects contributed by the artisans and a series of “experiences.” Tickets: $125, wiltonhistorical.org.

American Artisan Show, Friday, Nov. 2, 10-5, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. More than 35 artisans will present American handwork including furniture, pottery, kitchen wares, baskets, clothing, jewelry and more. Food available for purchase. Admission: $10. Information: wiltonhistorical.org.

Flu Shots, Saturday, Nov. 3, 10-11:30, Wilton Library. Administered by Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County to anyone age 4 and up. The cost of the vaccine is $50 for the regular dose and $70 for the high dose, which will be available for those age 65 or over, payable by cash, check, or billed to Aetna, Anthem, Connecticare, Fallon, Harvard Pilgrim, Healthy Ct, Multi Plan, Unicare, Wellcare or Medicare Part B. Bring insurance card. Information: 203-834-6341, ext. 444.

American Artisan Show, Saturday, Nov. 3, Nov. 2, 10-5, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. More than 35 artisans will present American handwork including furniture, pottery, kitchen wares, baskets, clothing, jewelry and more. Food available for purchase. Admission: $10. Information: wiltonhistorical.org.

EMR Certification Course, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 6-10 p.m., WVAC Headquarters, 234 Danbury Road. First session of an 80-hour training program to become an emergency medical responder (EMR). Cost: $700, 100% reimbursable to students who join Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps and remain in good standing for one year. Register: 203-246-7892 or [email protected].