Fall festival benefits crisis center

A fund-raising HarvestFest to benefit the Domestic Violence Crisis Center will take place Saturday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m., at the Fairfield County Hunt Club, 174 Long Lots Road, Westport. The crisis center is the only domestic violence agency serving Stamford, Norwalk, Westport, Weston, Wilton, New Canaan and Darien, It is part of statewide coalition, the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Presented by Cohen and Wolfe P.C., the HarvestFest will feature fall harvest fare, signature seasonal cocktails and auction items. Proceeds from the event will benefit the client services and preventive education programming the center offers in area schools, youth groups, work places and faith-based organizations.

Tickets for the HarvestFest may be purchased by calling 203-588-9100, ext. 124 or online at https://harvestfest.eventbrite.com. Pre-ordered tickets are $160 each.

The crisis center hotline is 1-888-774-2900.