On the Campaign Trail: Education organizations recognize Lavielle

State Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-143), a ranking member of the Connecticut General Assembly’s education committee, was recently recognized by two education organizations — the Association of Retired Teachers of CT and the Connecticut Education Association — for her work in support of education.

The Association of Retired Teachers of CT (ARTC) endorsed Lavielle’s candidacy for re-election because of her positions on adequately funding health insurance and pension accounts for retired educators.

In a statement, Lavielle said that many of her constituents are retired teachers, “and it is a privilege to be an advocate for them, and for all of our retired senior citizens on fixed incomes who are grappling with Connecticut’s taxes and high costs.”

Lavielle received honor roll distinction from the Connecticut Education Association (CEA) for receiving a top score on the organization’s new Legislator Report Card, which grades legislative candidates’ support for issues important to students, teachers, and public education.

“Connecticut’s teachers play a critical role in ensuring the future of our students and our state, and I have enormous respect and admiration for them,” Lavielle said in a press release.

Lavielle thanked the CEA for not only the honor roll distinction, but its “continuing work on behalf of students, teachers, and Connecticut’s public schools.”