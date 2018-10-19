Voter enrollment opportunities

Wilton’s registrars of voters announce the following voter registration sessions and deadlines that occur on Tuesday, Oct. 30:

Mailed-in voter registration cards must be postmarked by this date.

In-person voter registration in the registrars’ office at the town hall from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. This is the last regular session for residents to register to vote for the Nov. 6 election.

The online voter registration system will close down.

Those who attain voting privileges — as to citizenship, residency, or age — after the Oct. 30 deadline may apply in person, with identification and proof of residency, in the registrars’ office until Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. Members of the armed forces and recently discharged members of the armed forces may be admitted as electors at any time before 5 p.m. on Nov. 5.

All three Wilton polling places — Wilton High School Clune Center, Middlebrook School gymnasium and Cider Mill School gymnasium — will be open for voting from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Additionally, election day registration will be offered at town hall from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 6.

For more information, call the registrars at 203-563-0111.