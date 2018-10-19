New festival shares Tibetan culture

The Do Ngak Kunphen Ling Tibetan Buddhist Center for Universal Peace (DNKL) will be holding their first Tibetan Cultural Festival to share stories and traditions on Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Redding.

The festivities will include traditional Tibetan food, a Prayer Flag Ceremony, Tibetan artisans, lectures as well as live music and dancing. Vendors will be on hand selling handcrafted wares, such as Tibetan prayer flags, scarves, shawls, wool blankets, singing bowls, hats, t-shirts and jewelry. The festival will also offer crafting activities for children including coloring mandalas and making prayer flags.

Gloria Cosgrove, a member of the festival’s planning committee, said she is looking forward to having people learn more about Tibet. “I’m really excited to see people learning and embracing the culture,” Cosgrove said, “for them to see the beauty of this culture.”

“Many Americans don’t know what life is like in Tibet and have only a popular conception of what Tibetan Buddhism is,” said Geshe Lobsang Dhargey, resident teacher at DNKL. “We see this as an opportunity to share stories and traditions from our homeland, to preserve a language and culture at risk, and to encourage empathy and understanding in everyday life.”

China and Tibet have had conflicting views over the sovereignty of Tibet since the 1950s (with China viewing it as part of its country and Tibet seeing itself as an independent nation).

Lobsang Nyandak, an exiled Tibetan minister and president of the Tibet Fund, will give a lecture about the Tibetan and Chinese conflict.

“The gist of my lecture will be on the historic significance of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to the nation and people of Tibet and the efforts he has made to find an amicable solution to the Tibetan issue,” Nyandak said. “His Holiness keeps the spirit of the freedom struggle alive in an ever-changing international community. His optimistic outlook and ability to unite and lead the Tibetan people in a peaceful manner continues to make a difference in the minds of global policy makers.”

Cosgrove said that while the festival will take place at the Buddhist Center, the event will focus primarily on Tibetan traditions instead of politics. “[At the festival], you can really feel that culture in a warm and comfortable way and celebrate it,” she said.

The festival tickets are $10 and proceeds will go toward funding the DNKL’s educational programs.

For more information, visit dnkldharma.org.