Nobody Told Me That: 2018 Gubernatorial Election

Where and when do I vote?

The general election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 6. The following polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

District 1 — Wilton High School Clune Center, 395 Danbury Road. 143rd Assembly District, 26th State Senate, 4th Congressional District.

District 2 — Cider Mill School Gym, 240 School Road. 125th Assembly District, 26th State Senate, 4th Congressional District .

District 3 — Middlebrook School Gym, 131 School Road. 143rd Assembly District, 26th State Senate, 4th Congressional District.

I have not voted recently, how do I know if I am registered?

If you have access to the internet, you can check the secretary of the state’s Voter Information Look-Up site at dir.ct.gov/sots/LookUp.aspx. You may also call or leave a message for the registrars of voters at 203-563-0111.

How do I get an absentee ballot?

Connecticut does not allow “no excuse” absentee voting. In the absentee ballot application, voters must state the reason for needing an absentee ballot and swear under penalty of false statement that such a statement is true. False statement in absentee voting is a Class D felony.

Absentee ballots are available in the town clerk’s office until Nov. 5. State law allows absentee balloting only under six conditions: active service in the military, illness, physical disability, religious tenets that forbid secular activity on Election Day, duties as an election official at a polling place other than your own, and absence from your town during all hours of voting. Applications must be signed by the registered voter, not by parents or spouses.

Voters may also come in person to the town clerk’s office to complete an absentee ballot application and cast their ballot at the same time.

What races are on the ballot this year?

You may cast a ballot for: Governor/Lieutenant Governor, U. S. Representative in Congress, State Senator, State Representative, Secretary of the State, Treasurer, Comptroller, Attorney General, and Judge of Probate.

There will also be two questions on the ballot:

Transportation Revenue Lockbox Amendment — Creates a lockbox for transportation funds.

Legislative Requirements to Transfer State Properties Amendment — Requirements to transfer of state property.

To read about the ballot questions, visit the Connecticut League’s website at https://my.lwv.org/connecticut.

If a candidate is listed twice, may I vote for them twice?

No. Connecticut’s voting machines are programmed and tested to recognize “double voting” to ensure that every vote for a cross-endorsed candidate is counted once, but that no such vote is counted twice.

Do write-in votes count?

Yes, under certain conditions. The candidate must be on the secretary of the state’s list of registered write-in candidates. You may also write in a candidate’s name even if that candidate is officially listed on the ballot. Write-in votes should be written in the bottom row of your ballot in the proper column for that race. If you choose to do so, remember to darken the oval in the write-in box. All other write-in names will not be recorded or counted.