Special needs panel discussion on Sunday

The Center for Growth and Development (CGD) in Wilton will present an interactive panel discussion for parents of children with special needs on Sunday, Oct. 21, from 10 to 1, at the Comstock Community Center at 180 School Road.

The event is sponsored by friends and family of late Wilton resident Patricia Waskom as a free gift to the local special needs community.

Parents will have the chance to ask questions, present challenges, and benefit from a group discussion with suggestions and input from the following professionals:

Ailene Tisser, physical therapist and co-owner of Swim Angelfish.

Heather Edwards, occupational therapist and co-owner of Upwards Pediatric Therapy.

Aissa Inskeep, speech and language pathologist.

Lynn Hartigan, board certified behavior analyst and owner of CGD.

Jillian Cano and Nicole Nemchek, board certified behavior analysts and CGD assistant directors.

Karen Simon, special education advocate and special needs parent.

The panel discussion will take place from 10 to noon, followed by one-on-one consultations with the experts. Coffee and refreshments will be served.

To RSVP, call 203-563-9360 or email [email protected].

Information: http://bit.ly/2Ok29Zq.