Downtown trick-or-treating

Wilton’s annual Halloweekend events return with the annual Pumpkin Parade and Trick-or-Treating on Saturday, Oct. 27, followed by the Halloween Hustle 5K on Sunday, Oct. 28. Participants will find a few changes this year.

For one, Old Ridgefield Road will be closed to traffic on Oct. 27 from the beginning of the Pumpkin Parade at 2:30 until trick-or-treating is over at 4:30. The parade begins at the gazebo on the Town Green and will be led again by the Cat in the Hat. Closing the road will ensure the safety of the hundreds of ghosts, goblins, witches, superheroes and others, along with their families and pets. After the parade, there will be trick-or-treating at Wilton Center businesses.

After trick-or-treating, families may head over to Cider Mill School’s lower gym for a free showing of the Disney movie The Nightmare Before Christmas, from 5:30 to 9. The evening is presented by Wilton Parks and Recreation and designed to allow children to attend the Pumpkin Parade in Wilton Center and then come to the movie in costume. Families may bring a non-alcoholic beverage and any picnic items they wish with chairs or blankets.

Halloween Hustle

Registration for the Halloween Hustle begins at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 28, with a start time of 10, followed by a children’s Scarecrow Scamper. Hustle 5K entry fee is $30 for adults, $20 youths and $10 for the kids under 12 for the Scarecrow Scamper.

The Hustle starts in Wilton Center, runs up Ridgefield Road to Lovers Lane, through the Merwin Meadows trail and the school complex, with a turnaround and water station, sponsored by Wilton Rotary Club, at the field house. Then, it’s back to the Merwin Meadows pavilion for the conclusion of the race, where winners are announced. Prizes and trophies are awarded in best overall categories and age groups.

The Scarecrow Scamper Kids’ Run starts directly after the Halloween Hustle at the Merwin Meadows pavilion, loops around the pond and back to the pavilion. Every little runner gets a pumpkin medal for this event.

The Halloweekend events are presented by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the town of Wilton and Wilton Police Department. Title sponsor is Kimco Realty and event sponsor is Fairfield County Bank.

Runners may pre-register for the Halloween Hustle 5K at wiltonchamber.com. For information, email [email protected] or call 203-762-0567.