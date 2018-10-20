Police Log: DUI, sexual assault

DUI

Luis Antonio Riva-Gallardo, 46, of Weston, was arrested around 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, for driving under the influence, traveling fast, failure to drive on the right, and failure to drive right around a curve after Wilton police officers observed his vehicle going over the double yellow line and into the opposite side of traffic on Danbury Road, in the area of Seeley and Honey Hill roads.

After failing to complete field sobriety tests, Riva-Gallardo was placed under arrest and taken to police headquarters, where he was given two breath tests — one measuring a blood alcohol content of 0.2001, and the second measuring 0.2039. The legal limit is 0.08. Riva-Gallardo was processed, charged, and released on $260 bond. He has an Oct. 25 court date at Norwalk Superior Court.

Sexual assault

Ihsan Alhaj-ali, 34, of Fairfield, was arrested at the Mobil gas station at 932 Danbury Road around 4:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 15, when Wilton police responded to a complaint of sexual assault.

The 21-year-old woman who called police alleged that Alhaj-ali, a Mobil gas station employee, pulled her shirt up and her pants down while assisting her with the air pump to inflate her tires.

“We have had no contact with the suspect at the Wilton Police Department prior to this incident,” said Officer Robert Kluk, adding that the incident is “still under investigation.”

Alhaj-ali was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and second-degree breach of peace and released on $7,500 bond. He has an Oct. 25 court date at Norwalk Superior Court.

The Wilton Police Department asks that any similar incidents at this location be reported to Officer Brandon Harris at 203-834-6260.

The Wilton Police Department did not respond to any domestic cases during the week of Oct. 10-16.