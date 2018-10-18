Cider Mill Walkathon raises $20K

The ninth annual Cider Mill Walkathon on Oct. 4 helped raise more than $20,000 for Wilton’s elementary school for third through fifth graders — and it was a lot more colorful than past years.

The walkathon is the culminating event of the school’s annual PTA fund-raiser, during which Cider Mill students and staff walked around the Wilton High School track.

“We had a great walkathon,” said Carolyn Lyon, co-president of the Cider Mill PTA. “The entire school, kids, teachers, and staff all participated.”

Being the school’s ninth annual walkathon, Lyon said, the PTA decided to “change things up” by adding some “color.”

As students walked back towards Cider Mill from the high school track, Lyon said, more than 50 walkathon volunteers doused then with color powder.

“The kids, and most of the teachers and staff, really liked the new addition to this year’s walk and turning all different colors,” said Lyon.

The money raised through this year’s Cider Mill PTA fundraiser will go to help fund activities and programming at Cider Mill like the fifth grade yearbook, Class Fun Nights for all three grades, and in-school enrichment programming. The money will also be used to fund grant requests to teachers for classroom projects and school-wide initiatives, said Lyon.