Weir Owl Prowl on Friday

Weir Preserve and Weir Farm National Historic Site will host their 25th annual Halloween Owl Prowl on Friday, Oct. 19, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Frank Gallow will give a talk on owls that live in this area in the Burlingham Barn at Weir Farm, followed by a brief walk into Weir Preserve where he will attempt to call in screech owls, barred owls and great horned owls.

Gallo is author of Birding in Connecticut and is a veteran of bird walks in Weir Preserve, having had much success with past Owl Prowl events. Using slides and props, he begins the evening with a review of the unique characteristics of these birds — talons, feathering, hearing, vision — that make owls such effective raptors of the night. Following his presentation, the group will proceed to nearby fields and listen closely as he calls into the woodlands. In earlier prowls, all three local owl species have responded, and on numerous occasions, participants have spotted owls.

Registration is required by calling 203-834-1896, ext. 28.

Parking is on-site at 735 Nod Hill Road. for the event is on-site. Drivers are advised to approach the park slowly and watch for park rangers in reflective vests who will direct participants to the parking area.